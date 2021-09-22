Harrison County wreck reveals backpack full of cash, gun inside stolen vehicle

HARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - A DPS trooper responded to a 1-vehicle wreck on Tuesday that turned into a criminal investigation.

A trooper responded to the report of a 1-vehicle wreck on Hwy 59 north just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. When the trooper arrived he found a white Dodge Ram 1500 had overturned on the west side of the highway. Harrison County deputies were already at the scene and told the trooper they had located a black backpack packed with $20,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.

The trooper spoke with the three people who were in the truck when it wrecked: Lorenzo Nathan Hernandez, 19, Genesis Sejaja, and Finess David Castro Lopez, 19. He said that Hernandez and Lopez told him that they had gone to Arkansas to buy a truck, but they had decided not to buy it.

Hernandez and Lope, both of Houston, said they each had $10,000 in the backpack and that the gun belonged to Lopez.

The men were taken to the DPS Office and after further investigation, it was discovered that the truck had been stolen out of Bowie County.

Finess David Castro Lopez (Harrison Co Sheriff's Office)

Lopez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and money laundering.

Hernandez was charged with money laundering.

Both men are in the Harrison County Jail. Lopez is held on $23,500 bond. Hernandez is held on a $10,000 bond. DPS is continuing to investigate.

