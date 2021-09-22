Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott adds property tax reform on special session agenda

(CNN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - From the Office of Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying two additional agenda items for the Third Special Session that began Monday, September 20.

“These two additional agenda items are crucial to improving the quality of life for all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass these additional items that will lower property taxes and keep Texans safe.”

Additional agenda items for the Third Special Session include:

Legislation providing additional property-tax relief for Texans.

Legislation proposing a constitutional amendment to further protect the safety of the community, law enforcement, and victims, from accused criminals who may be released on bail, including by giving magistrates the discretion to deny bail under some circumstances to people accused of certain violent, sexual, or trafficking offenses.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Caddo Parish students work to get teens involved in community
Free child car seat inspections
Free child car seat inspections
Peoples Promise Youth Division speaking to the Caddo Parish School Board
Caddo students working to get other teens involved in the community
Volunteers will read with a student for a school year or write them a letter once a month for...
United Way of NELA seeks volunteers to help young readers grow
Fire on I-10 bridge
Fire on I-10 bridge