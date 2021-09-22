Fallen Webster Parish deputy Trey Copeland to be honored with ‘Sea of Blue’

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The life and legacy of a Webster Parish deputy and part-time Cotton Valley police officer will be honored Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement from across northwest Louisiana will converge in downtown Minden at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 for a ‘Sea of Blue’ processional to remember Trey Copeland.

The procession will travel from the Minden courthouse to City on a Hill Church for a 10 a.m. memorial service.

Flags at the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office are flying at half-staff, ahead of a memorial service honoring the life of Trey Copeland. Copeland, a deputy for Webster Parish, was killed in the line of duty working part-time for the Cotton Valley Police Department. (⁦@KSLA⁩) pic.twitter.com/HvAL5GoQrl — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) September 22, 2021

Copeland, who served the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for 15 years, was working as a part-time Cotton Valley police officer, when he died from unknown medical reasons after his involvement in a high-speed chase on Aug. 31.

He is the second law enforcement officer from Webster Parish two die in the line of duty in two months. Billy Collins Jr., a Webster deputy, was working part-time for the Doyline Police Department when his life was taken responding to a call in early July.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.