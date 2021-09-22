Prize Fest
Crash sends vehicle on its roof in downtown Shreveport

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Crews remain on scene.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders reported to the scene of a serious wreck in downtown Shreveport on the morning of Sept. 22.

Crews got the call just before 8:45 a.m. to the intersection of Crockett Street and Common Street.

Two people were sent to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Crews remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

