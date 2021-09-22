Prize Fest
Bowie County receives fusion center to provide antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients

(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - More help is on the way to northeast Texas to help in the battle against COVID-19. The help is being provided following the request by Bowie County leaders for an infusion center.

This afternoon, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell announced the state of Texas is setting up a regional fusion center in the county. Located at 401 Industrial Boulevard in Nash, the center will provide monoclonal antibody fusion treatments to help patients battle coronavirus.

Howell said county leaders applied for the center three weeks ago.

“We made calls to the Texas Department of Emergency Management and told them we thought we would be a good fit because we have a high COVID rate, a high hospitalization rate,” he said.

Leaders say the center should help the overall healthcare treatment in Texarkana and the surrounding area. Patients must have a physician’s order to seek the antibody infusion called Regeneron.

“By keeping people out of the hospital, it frees up more beds for people who are sick or have other ailments or injuries that are unrelated to COVID,” Howell said.

A medical contractor with the state of Texas will staff the facility. Officials say the center is set to treat around 100 patients a day and will be open seven days a week between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

