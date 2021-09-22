Bossier officials looking for teen who reportedly ran away from youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help finding a teenage boy who reportedly ran away from a youth shelter.

Officials say Timothy James Bassinger, 17, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Sept. 12 around 5:30 p.m. He’s about 5′ 8″ - 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 to 200 lbs. He’s got brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey pants, and grey and red shoes.

BCPD says Bassinger may have been given a ride from the Love’s Truck Stop in Greenwood to an unknown location in east Texas.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call 318-741-8665.

