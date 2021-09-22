Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier officials looking for teen who reportedly ran away from youth shelter

Timothy James Bassinger, DOB: 6/5/2004
Timothy James Bassinger, DOB: 6/5/2004(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help finding a teenage boy who reportedly ran away from a youth shelter.

Officials say Timothy James Bassinger, 17, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Sept. 12 around 5:30 p.m. He’s about 5′ 8″ - 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 to 200 lbs. He’s got brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey pants, and grey and red shoes.

BCPD says Bassinger may have been given a ride from the Love’s Truck Stop in Greenwood to an unknown location in east Texas.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call 318-741-8665.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
Customer, suspect injured in liquor store shooting
Caddo Parish authorities are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Wasson Road just...
SUV hits pedestrian, killing him, in Blanchard
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,708 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High
Kenneth Gleason
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason commits suicide in Angola prison cell, officials say
Bowie County receives fusion center to provide antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients