Bell City woman accused of shooting neighbor’s cat with pellet gun, throwing it in ditch, authorities say

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City woman is accused of shooting her neighbor’s cat with a pellet gun and throwing it in her ditch, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a complaint on Sept. 9 from an individual who stated he had located his missing cat, deceased, in his neighbor’s ditch, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

He further advised detectives he believed the cat had been shot, according to Vincent.

After further investigation, it was discovered the victim’s neighbor, Mandy C. Bellow, 45, of Bell City, had shot the cat with a pellet gun and threw it in her ditch, according to Vincent.

Vincent said a warrant was issued for Bellow’s arrest Sept. 17.

Bellow was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 21 and charged with cruelty to animals, according to Vincent. Judge Tony Fazzio set her bond at $65,000.

