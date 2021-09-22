16-year-old arrested for alleged shooting threat at Byrd High

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 16-year-old student is in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up Byrd High School.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, the threat was presented to a staff member, who alerted the school’s resource officer. Detectives were able to determine the source of the threat with the help of cyber crime investigators.

A 16-year-old was arrested and booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

This is the second Byrd High student to be arrested in as many days for making some sort of threat against the school. The other was arrested for a reported bomb threat.

