SPD looking for runaway brothers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two brothers who reportedly ran away from home.

Charles Corona Jr., 12, and Keith Dotson, 14, were last seen at their home in the 3800 block of Joplin Street on Sept. 15. Police say they left the house without permission and have not been seen since.

Dotson is 6′ tall and weighs about 140 lbs, while Corona is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.