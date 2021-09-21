Prize Fest
SPD looking for runaway brothers

Charles Corona Jr., DOB: 12/10/2008 (left), and Keith Dotson, DOB: 1/20/2007 (right), were last...
Charles Corona Jr., DOB: 12/10/2008 (left), and Keith Dotson, DOB: 1/20/2007 (right), were last seen Sept. 15, 2021 at their home in the 3800 block of Joplin Street in Shreveport, La.(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two brothers who reportedly ran away from home.

Charles Corona Jr., 12, and Keith Dotson, 14, were last seen at their home in the 3800 block of Joplin Street on Sept. 15. Police say they left the house without permission and have not been seen since.

Dotson is 6′ tall and weighs about 140 lbs, while Corona is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

