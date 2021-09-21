Prize Fest
Silver Alert: East Texas man goes missing

He last was seen driving a gray Dodge pickup in the Timpson area
The Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Timpson resident Bruce E. Scruggs. The 85-year-old man stands 6′2″ tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has green eyes and silver hair. He last was seen driving a Dodge pickup on Farm-to-Market Road 2026 in the Timpson area, authorities say.((Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office))
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man has gone missing.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, Sept. 21 about the disappearance of Timpson resident Bruce E. Scruggs.

The 85-year-old man stands 6′2″ tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has green eyes and silver hair, the alert states.

Scruggs last was seen driving a gray 2013 Dodge pickup with Texas license plate CHS3569 on Farm-to-Market Road 2026 in the Timpson area, authorities say. The truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Scruggs to immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.

