Silver Alert: East Texas man goes missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man has gone missing.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday, Sept. 21 about the disappearance of Timpson resident Bruce E. Scruggs.

The 85-year-old man stands 6′2″ tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has green eyes and silver hair, the alert states.

Scruggs last was seen driving a gray 2013 Dodge pickup with Texas license plate CHS3569 on Farm-to-Market Road 2026 in the Timpson area, authorities say. The truck has a silver toolbox in the back with a visible dent.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Scruggs to immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.