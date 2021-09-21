Prize Fest
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can release a description of the robber.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard.

Officers got the call at 2:20 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard.

Police say that an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the store. No one was injured.

SPD is working with store employees to review the store’s security footage before they can release a description of the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

