SAU, community come together to send donations to school in southeast La.

(Southern Arkansas University via Facebook)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Help continues to flow to southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. For further support, Southern Arkansas University has adopted a high school in the damaged area.

Before coming to SAU as an assistant professor, Arien Faucett was a teacher in LaFourche Parish near New Orleans. After hearing about the devastation to her high school, Faucett asked SAU leaders to help.

“I have former students and former players who were down there and I heard from them, and they said it was awful,” she said.

The university began collecting the items on Sept. 7, setting up drop off bins and tents across campus. Help also came from the community.

“Anything that we were told was of need, the community provided,” Faucett said.

On Sept. 21, the donated items were transported to Central LaFourche High School.

“It was inspiring and overwhelming, the generosity of spirit that everyone at SAU has,” Faucett said.

SAU officials say as they monitor the needs of the parish, they could be sending more shipments in the future.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

