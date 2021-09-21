Prize Fest
School Board members vote 5-4 to select Wright as Sabine Parish’s superintendent

Next step in hiring process is contract negotiations between him and the panel’s president and vice president
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
By Chandler Watkins, Rachael Thomas and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOW THEY VOTED:

For Eddie L. Jones Jr. (4 votes): Daron Chandler, Donald Remedies, Dale Skinner and Kowonno K. Greene

For Shane A. Wright (5 votes): Dr. Leah V. Byles, Spencer Faust, Donald Garcie, Genevieve Gordon and Terrell Snelling

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Sabine Parish School Board members voted 5-4 on Monday, Sept. 20 to select Shane A. Wright as the School District’s next superintendent.

Wright currently is employed as director of administrative services for the School District.

Sabine Parish schools Superintendent Sara Ebarb is set to retire Dec. 31. School Board members...
Sabine Parish schools Superintendent Sara Ebarb is set to retire Dec. 31. School Board members voted 5-4 on Sept. 20, 2021, to hire Shane Wright as her successor. He's currently employed as the School District's director of administrative services.

The next step in the hiring process is negotiations involving Wright and the School Board’s president and vice president. The School Board then will vote on the contract during its next meeting.

Wright will succeed Dr. Sara Ebarb, who in mid-June announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. She has been Sabine’s school superintendent for the past 10 years.

The board’s vote Monday culminated a two-hour special meeting during which Wright and Florien High principal Eddie L. Jones Jr. were interviewed.

Those interviews were livestreamed for public viewing.

Below are the two candidates’ job applications:

Gov. Edwards travels to nation's capital to ask for federal help
