Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man dead following shooting in Texarkana; suspect sought

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.(AP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is dead and police are working to find the person who’s responsible.

Keith McFadden, 40, was found lying in a yard, suffering from a gunshot wound, just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 in a yard on E. 11th Street.

Officers got a call regarding shots fired around E. 11th Street and California Street. Then, calls came in regarding a body in a yard — later determined to be McFadden.

McFadden was treated by crews with Lifenet; however, he died.

Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case is being investigated as a homicide and does not appear to be a random act. McFadden’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

Anyone with any information regarding the death of Keith McFadden is urged to contact investigators at (903)798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in field in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Thanks to a strong cold front we are tracking the arrival of Fall temperatures and humidity...
Cooler weather on the way
Members of the Broadmoor Neighborhood are gathering Tuesday evening to discuss what to do with...
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting to discuss future of shuttered Arthur Circle Elementary
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
2 hurt in liquor store shooting
We are tracking big changes that will be moving through the ArkLaTex later Tuesday.
Cold front arrives later today