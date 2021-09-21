Prize Fest
Male found shot dead in field in Texarkana, Ark.

Police cordon off street as they investigate his death as a homicide
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana, Ark., about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A male has been found shot dead in a field in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Now police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

The discovery at East 11th Street at California Street was reported about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Police cordoned off part of a street there as they conducted their investigation.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

It is not immediately clear where or when the deadly shooting occurred.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

