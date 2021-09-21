Male found shot dead in field in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A male has been found shot dead in a field in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Now police are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

The discovery at East 11th Street at California Street was reported about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Police cordoned off part of a street there as they conducted their investigation.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

It is not immediately clear where or when the deadly shooting occurred.

Police have released no information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.