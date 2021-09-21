Haughton man arrested for alleged sex crimes against juveniles

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, in a joint investigation with the Bossier City Police Department, have arrested a Haughton man on 18 felony counts of sex crimes involving juveniles.

David C. McCart, 38, of Hollis Way in Haughton, was arrested by BSO detectives after they obtained a search warrant for his residence.

While searching the home, detectives found evidence that McCart was in possession of and produced child pornography and molestation.

His charges are as follows:

8 counts of manufacturing child pornography

6 counts of pornography involving a juvenile

1 count of aggravated crimes against nature

1 count of first degree rape

1 charge of molestation of a juvenile

1 charge for second-degree rape

McCart was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is currently set for $975,000. The investigation is ongoing and officials say more charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding crimes against children can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

