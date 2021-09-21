Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Haughton man arrested for alleged sex crimes against juveniles

David C. McCart, 38.
David C. McCart, 38.(Bossier Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, in a joint investigation with the Bossier City Police Department, have arrested a Haughton man on 18 felony counts of sex crimes involving juveniles.

David C. McCart, 38, of Hollis Way in Haughton, was arrested by BSO detectives after they obtained a search warrant for his residence.

Haughton Man Arrested and Charged with Pornography Involving Juveniles Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives in a joint...

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

While searching the home, detectives found evidence that McCart was in possession of and produced child pornography and molestation.

His charges are as follows:

  • 8 counts of manufacturing child pornography
  • 6 counts of pornography involving a juvenile
  • 1 count of aggravated crimes against nature
  • 1 count of first degree rape
  • 1 charge of molestation of a juvenile
  • 1 charge for second-degree rape

McCart was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond is currently set for $975,000. The investigation is ongoing and officials say more charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding crimes against children can call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school

Latest News

Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured
Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Experts offer ways to deal with a toxic relationship
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19