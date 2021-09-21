Girl, 15, accused of making a bomb threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Byrd High student is accused of posting a bomb threat against her school on a classmate’s social media account, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Detectives arrested the 15-year-old on Monday, Sept. 20 and booked her into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

Staffers and students reported the bomb threat to sheriff’s Deputy Rufus Porter, the school resource officer assigned to the campus at Line Avenue at Kings Highway in Shreveport, about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Shreveport Fire Department personnel responded to a call on Line Avenue between Jefferson Place and Gladstone Boulevard at 3:38 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Two minutes later, four Sheriff’s Office units responded to the same location.

The Fire Department’s bomb squad, Caddo School District security personnel and Caddo sheriff’s deputies conducted a full sweep of the campus and found no bomb, a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

CPSO Cyber Crimes and Youth Services detectives interviewed students and investigated the social media account involved.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.