Funeral held for Natchitoches Parish fire chief

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Members of law enforcement, fire, and EMS in Natchitoches said goodbye to one of their own Monday, Sept. 20.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest following a procession. Members from multiple agencies attended the services, which were held at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (NPSO)

In addition to serving as chief, Nicholas also worked with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Petroleum Gas Commission as a conservation enforcement officer/inspector, an EMT with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and a NATCOM 911 board member.

Following his funeral, a large motorcade escorted his body to Russell Cemetery at Montrose for burial.

“We say farewell and salute Chief John A. Nicholas for his dedicated service to the State of Louisiana and citizens of Natchitoches Parish. The NPSO extends our condolences to Chief Nicholas family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time and days to come,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday.

