Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Funeral held for Natchitoches Parish fire chief

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Members of law enforcement, fire, and EMS in Natchitoches said goodbye to one of their own Monday, Sept. 20.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest following a procession. Members from multiple agencies attended the services, which were held at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)

In addition to serving as chief, Nicholas also worked with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Petroleum Gas Commission as a conservation enforcement officer/inspector, an EMT with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and a NATCOM 911 board member.

Following his funeral, a large motorcade escorted his body to Russell Cemetery at Montrose for burial.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)

“We say farewell and salute Chief John A. Nicholas for his dedicated service to the State of Louisiana and citizens of Natchitoches Parish. The NPSO extends our condolences to Chief Nicholas family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time and days to come,” the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday.

Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday,...
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 Chief John Nicholas was laid to rest Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(NPSO)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school

Latest News

circle
What will become of Arthur Circle Elementary?
(Source: State Fair of Louisiana)
115th State Fair of Louisiana to take place in late October
Caddo Parish schools are taking action after nearly two dozen students were arrested for...
Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High
World War II veteran, Lee Solice, 94, gives a "thumbs up" before taking to the skies with Dream...
94-year-old World War II veteran honored with flight aboard historic aircraft