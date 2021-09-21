Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Experts offer ways to deal with a toxic relationship

What are the signs? How can you get out before it’s too late?
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The disappearance of Gabby Petito has reopened an important conversation about toxic relationships.

What are the signs?

How can you get out before it’s too late?

“It’s very traumatizing. I didn’t sleep the entire week even after he was arrested,” domestic abuse survivor Stephanie Rogers told KSLA News 12 just months after her ex-boyfriend was put in jail.

“He’ll say ‘I’m going to pick up something and knock you out with it’.”

Rogers wants people to know the signs of a toxic relationship.

“If a person constantly says ‘I’m going to kill you’ and they can describe in detail how they are going to take your life, to me 90% of that will and can come true.”

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. That equates to more than 10 million women and men each year.

A spokeswoman for Project Celebration, a place where domestic abuse victims can get help, said the warning signs are simple.

“The dynamics of domestic violence are pretty much the same across the board. It starts with jealousy, controlling behavior and then there is isolation,” Petrina Jenkins said.

In Louisiana, 35.9% of women and 35.2% of men experience physical violence in their relationships.

Jenkins said it’s our responsibility as a community to have these conversations.

“That’s why it’s so important that you have resources, law enforcement that is trained to recognize the signs, and have resources on hand.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in yard of vacant home in Texarkana, Ark.
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school

Latest News

Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured
Pressure washer caught fire on Superdome roof; 1 injured
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
David C. McCart, 38.
Haughton man arrested for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19