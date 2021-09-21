Cold front arrives later today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As we discussed yesterday we are tracking a cold front that will sweep through the ArkLaTex later today bringing the first feel taste of Fall to the region just in time for the official start of Fall. Behind the front we are tracking a dramatic drop in the humidity along with a significant drop in temperatures. The cooler temperatures will likely last through Friday and the much more comfortable humidity will continue through at least the weekend. Thanks to the cold front morning lows Thursday and Friday could dip down into the 50s across the region. Out in the tropics we still have Tropical Storms Peter and Rose that will stay out to sea, but we do have to watch another tropical wave that is likely to develop into what would be named Sam over the next few days.

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it is best to grab an umbrella, not so much for this morning, but for the line of showers and storms this afternoon. Those showers and storms will be the leading edge of the cold front that will be pushing into the region during the afternoon hours. Expect some potential gusty winds with the wet weather, but as of right now no severe weather is expected. Temperatures today out ahead of the front will be in the low 90s once again with ‘feel-like’ temperatures likely to be in the mid to upper 90s.

Throughout the rest of the week behind the front we are expecting some incredible weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. The temperatures as well as the humidity will immediately drop Wednesday as highs will likely be in the low 80s with dew points down in the 40s across the region ushering in incredible comfy air for region. That combined with a northerly breeze will make for some perfect weather across the ArkLaTex. This will continue through at least Friday when temperatures will begin to rebound across the ArkLaTex back towards the 90 degree mark.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will rebounding, but the humidity will NOT. Dew points will still stay relatively low across region, but temperatures will be hotter with highs likely getting back into the 90s. Along with the warm and comfortable weather we are tracking more dry and sunny weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. So this will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the weather!

In the meantime, get ready for our last chance of any wet weather we could see this week! Have a great Tuesday!

