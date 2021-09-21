Caddo School Board to hear Discipline Review Committee recommendations following fights at Southwood, bomb threat at Byrd

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board will be holding a public hearing and taking action on Discipline Review Committee recommendations following several fights and arrests at Southwood High School, and a bomb threat at Byrd. The hearing will be at the board’s 4:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

This comes after twenty-two Southwood students were arrested for fighting on the week of Sept. 13, while the 23rd student faces a charge of terrorizing for an alleged threat of gun violence posted on social media.

On Monday, Sept. 20, CPSO announced detectives arrested the 15-year-old and booked her into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing after they say she posted a bomb threat against her school on a classmate’s social media account.

In a news conference held last Friday, Caddo Parish Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree said that the school system is seeing some issues with gangs. He mentioned some of the students involved in the fights will be expelled and sent to alternative schools, but stressed that the school district is still responsible for them.

The superintendent also committed to increasing random metal detection tests at Southwood High.

“We will do random searchings, that means metal detectors. We will have to reach out to students to create a safety net. Look at the situation yesterday. There were four attempts to fight and we prevented that for a large part of the day,” Goree said. “I have no doubt in my mind that Southwood will be safe. The students involved are our students. We have to keep them safe.”

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator spoke as well, saying these “gangsters and thugs” need structure and support from their parents as well as the school. He urged parents to get involved in their children’s lives and what they share on social media.

“Parents have responsibility to send kids to school that have discipline, with a desire to learn something, not just wanting to come in and stir up strife. I want parents to get involved with what they’re doing on social media and after school. If they’re out of the house at 2 a.m., someone needs to get involved with these kids’ lives,” the sheriff said.

KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins will be attending the Caddo School Board meeting and will have more tonight at 6 & 10.

