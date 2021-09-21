Prize Fest
Caddo Commission considering Amazon tax increment financing district

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.(Project Cosmeaux)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Commission is considering possibly creating an Amazon TIF (tax increment financing) district.

The ordinance, proposed by Commissioner Steven Jackson, aims to develop the area surrounding Amazon. The center is located on 135 acres at the Hunter Industrial Park in north Shreveport near Interstates 20, 49, and 220.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> Amazon distribution center reportedly coming to Shreveport

The parish would need to establish a baseline; anything above that baseline could be used toward the district.

“This governing authority may create a special trust fund for the furtherance of economic development projects, as defined in the EDD Act, into which the incremental increases in such sales taxes, property taxes and hotel occupancy taxes shall be deposited and loaned, granted, donated, or pledged in furtherance of economic development projects,” according to the proposal.

