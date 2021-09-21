Benton woman arrested, charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a Benton woman has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals in her care.

Detectives received a tip about malnourished horses and obtained a warrant to search the property of Sandra Blackmon Driscoll, 52. During their investigation, detectives say they found three dead horses inside a dump trailer on the property.

They found 13 additional horses on the property that were extremely malnourished and in such dire conditions some were barely able to walk.

Detectives reported the living conditions in the animal’s main barn were deplorable. They say the stalls were inhabitable, with little water available and other signs that the animals had not been fed in some time.

All animals were seized and taken to be boarded by a local horse owner.

Driscoll was arrested and charged with 16 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. Her bond is set for $100,000.

If you suspect someone is abusing an animal, please contact the Criminal Division of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

