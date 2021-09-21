Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.(Department of Public Safety.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more travelers to Hawaii have been arrested for allegedly breaking the state’s travel rules.

The state Department of Public Safety said 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe were arrested by state deputy sheriffs at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday.

They are currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Officials said they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Hawaii, and did not having a location to quarantine. Authorities were notified by COVID checkpoint screeners.

The two are originally from Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in field in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Man dead following shooting in Texarkana; suspect sought
Thanks to a strong cold front we are tracking the arrival of Fall temperatures and humidity...
Cooler weather on the way
Members of the Broadmoor Neighborhood are gathering Tuesday evening to discuss what to do with...
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association meeting to discuss future of shuttered Arthur Circle Elementary
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
2 hurt in liquor store shooting
We are tracking big changes that will be moving through the ArkLaTex later Tuesday.
Cold front arrives later today