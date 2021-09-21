Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 hurt in liquor store shooting

The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his...
The NLB store was the scene of a shooting that left two men injured, with one fighting for his life.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about an incident that left two men shot —one with life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers got the call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 to the NLB Grocery and Liquor Store on W. 70th Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove/Hollywood area of Shreveport.

According to police, a man entered the store with a gun and fired several shots. An employee was struck at least once.

That’s when another employee fired several shots back at the gunman as he attempted to flee the store.

Both men were taken to a Shreveport hospital. The employee is expected to be okay, and the gunman’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
A male was found shot dead in a field at East 11th Street at California Street in Texarkana,...
Male found shot dead in field in Texarkana, Ark.

Latest News

We are tracking big changes that will be moving through the ArkLaTex later Tuesday.
Cold front arrives later today
SPD is working with store employees to review the store's security footage before they can...
Shreveport Circle K robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying