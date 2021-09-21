2 hurt in liquor store shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about an incident that left two men shot —one with life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers got the call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 to the NLB Grocery and Liquor Store on W. 70th Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove/Hollywood area of Shreveport.

According to police, a man entered the store with a gun and fired several shots. An employee was struck at least once.

That’s when another employee fired several shots back at the gunman as he attempted to flee the store.

Both men were taken to a Shreveport hospital. The employee is expected to be okay, and the gunman’s injuries are said to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.