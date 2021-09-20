Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting

(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a law enforcement officer-involved shooting early Monday morning which took place at the conclusion of a high-speed chase.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:25 a.m. a pursuit that started in Grand Prairie, went through Kaufman County and entered into Van Zandt County, saw the suspect reaching speeds of up to 95 mph. Units from Canton Police Department and Edgewood Police Department also responded. Officers successfully stopped the vehicle after deploying a spike strip near State Highway 19 in Canton, at which time the suspect’s vehicle lost control and came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

The report states that the suspect then refused to exit the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Edgewood Police officer as they approached. The officers then fired their weapons, striking and injuring the suspect. The officers then rendered life-saving measures before the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix responded to the scene before contacting the Texas Rangers who are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Minden
15-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, leading state troopers on a chase
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

Latest News

Sabine Parish School Board to interview superintendent candidates
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Edwards travels to nation's capital to ask for federal help
Gov. Edwards travels to nation's capital to ask for federal help
Symphony, library system holding 2 drive-in concerts
Symphony, library system holding 2 drive-in concerts
W-K says it's been approved for new physician residence training programs in surgery, internal...
W-K says it's been approved for new physician residence training programs in surgery, internal medicine