Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a law enforcement officer-involved shooting early Monday morning which took place at the conclusion of a high-speed chase.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:25 a.m. a pursuit that started in Grand Prairie, went through Kaufman County and entered into Van Zandt County, saw the suspect reaching speeds of up to 95 mph. Units from Canton Police Department and Edgewood Police Department also responded. Officers successfully stopped the vehicle after deploying a spike strip near State Highway 19 in Canton, at which time the suspect’s vehicle lost control and came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

The report states that the suspect then refused to exit the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Edgewood Police officer as they approached. The officers then fired their weapons, striking and injuring the suspect. The officers then rendered life-saving measures before the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix responded to the scene before contacting the Texas Rangers who are now conducting an investigation into the incident.

