Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had an amazing weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a strong cold front on the way for the ArkLaTex Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind the front we are expecting a true taste of fall as both our temperatures and humidity will fall significantly for the ArkLaTex. Expect unbelievable weather Wednesday and Thursday with our temperatures, but not the humidity, starting to rise Friday. An early preview of your weekend forecast will show temperatures that could be in the 90s, but the mugginess for the most part will be muted for the region. In the tropics we have two named systems, Peter and Rose, that thankfully do not pose any current rise to land, but demonstrate that we are at the peak of hurricane season still.

We are tracking big changes on the way later this week as a cold front blows through the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you should be able to leave the umbrella at home as we are only tracking a shower or two across the region Monday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 70s and will be rising up in to the 90s this afternoon. There is a chance of a spot shower later today, but most will be able to stay dry.

The big story this week is the cold front we are tracking to blow through the region Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Temperatures out ahead of the front Tuesday will be on the toasty side with highs in the 90s along with some mugginess in the air. But during the later afternoon and evening hours Tuesday a cold front will plunge in from out of the northwest, ushering in the official start of Fall on Wednesday. Temperatures and the humidity will fall dramatically for the second half of the week behind the front. That, combined with ample sunshine, will make for picture perfect weather across the region.

As we look ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more sunshine and temperatures that will be rising for the region. Temperatures over the weekend will likely return to the 90s, but the good news is that the humidity will remain fairly limited across the region. That means if you have any weekend plans you should be in good shape to get outside and enjoy the late September weather.

In the meantime, you have to deal with the mugginess for one more day before big changes arrive. Have a great week!

