Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school

Southwood High School
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a threat was reportedly made against Southwood High School.

CPSO says a post was made on social media threatening gang-related gun violence at Southwood. The arrest was made overnight after officials got word of the threat around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

A 14-year-old male student was identified as the person who owns the social media account. He was taken in for questioning and arrested at 2 a.m., officials say. He’s charged with terrorizing and was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The arrest comes after 22 other students were arrested in two days for fighting at the school.

“There is no room for gang fights and violence in our schools,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “Students that want an education should be provided an environment conducive for education.”

CPSO says due to ongoing security concerns, deputies will continue to patrol the Southwood campus.

