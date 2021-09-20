Prize Fest
Shreve Memorial Library, Shreveport Symphony Orchestra kicks off drive-in concerts

The first concert will take place at the West Shreveport Branch.
The first will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of the west Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road. The performance will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra brass quintet.(Google Maps | Google Maps)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate Classical Music Month, Shreve Memorial Library and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will observe it with drive-in concerts.

Two concerts will be held during September. All performances are free and the community is invited. Social distancing is required.

  • The first will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of the west Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road. The performance will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra brass quintet.
  • The second will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue. This event will present a string quartet in concert.

Both events are a part of the Symphony in Library Series.

For more information about the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra drive-in concerts at Shreve Memorial Library and other library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

