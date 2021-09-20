Shreve Memorial Library, Shreveport Symphony Orchestra kicks off drive-in concerts
The first concert will take place at the West Shreveport Branch.
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate Classical Music Month, Shreve Memorial Library and the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra will observe it with drive-in concerts.
Two concerts will be held during September. All performances are free and the community is invited. Social distancing is required.
- The first will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of the west Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road. The performance will feature the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra brass quintet.
- The second will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue. This event will present a string quartet in concert.
Both events are a part of the Symphony in Library Series.
For more information about the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra drive-in concerts at Shreve Memorial Library and other library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.
