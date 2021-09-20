Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The suspect was not in custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Minden
15-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, leading state troopers on a chase
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
2 juveniles, 1 adult dead after wreck on Milam Street

Latest News

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Thousands of migrants are living in squalor under a bridge in Texas.
Migrants live in squalor on the Texas-Mexico border
A massive fire engulfed a home in downtown Magnolia, Ark. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Huge fire engulfs home in downtown Magnolia