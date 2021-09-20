Parents, school officials react to recent violence at Southwood High

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twenty-three students at Southwood High School have been arrested in less than a week for alleged violent crimes. Twenty-two were arrested for fighting the week of Sept. 13, while the 23rd is facing a charge of terrorizing for an alleged threat of gun violence posted on social media.

Now, parents are reacting to the recent violence. KSLA’s Tayler Davis is speaking with legal expert, Jay Florence, and a school resource officer about the issues.

Watch News 12 tonight to hear from concerned parents, plus find out how metal detectors are being used to hopefully curb the violence.

