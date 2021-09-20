Prize Fest
Huge fire engulfs home in downtown Magnolia

A massive fire engulfed a home in downtown Magnolia, Ark. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
A massive fire engulfed a home in downtown Magnolia, Ark. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A massive fire in downtown Magnolia completely consumed a home there on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Fire crews responded around 3:15 p.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames. It happened on West Union Street at Walnut near the downtown area. Firefighters believe the home was vacant. There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

A massive fire engulfed a home in downtown Magnolia, Ark. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

A massive fire engulfed a home in downtown Magnolia, Ark. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.


The blaze was so large, firefighters were only able to spray the homes around it in order to protect them. The heat from the fire alone was reportedly melting siding on nearby houses.

Responding firefighters say the flames were reaching higher than the trees, even lighting them on fire.

