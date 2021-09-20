Cold front brings a taste of fall!

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex! we’ll have to deal with summery humid and hot conditions for today and Tuesday but a cold front that will actually bring down temperatures is on the way!

Today: highs are in the low to mid 90s for today but temperatures will drop into the 70s tonight around 7pm for dinner. As far as rain goes, chances for the late afternoon and early evening are only around 10% so many areas will remain dry. By the evening, we’re looking at clear skies tonight with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Tuesday morning as you head out the door for work, won’t have to worry about any rain just yet for the morning commute. Temperatures will start in the 70s and for some highs will get into the upper 80s to low 90s mainly along I-20 and south. The front will move through during the first half of the day but I-30 corridor should remain fairly dry during the morning and early afternoon hours as the front moves through. I-20 and south may begin seeing rain and a few thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. The front will push throughout by early Wednesday.

Wednesday: the official first day of fall begins with fall like weather for the ArkLaTex! We’ll feel the huge drop in humidity and temperatures! Morning lows are in the low 60s with sunny skies all day! Highs will only get into the low 80s!! It will feel wonderful and may give an extra push to decorate for fall if you haven’t already.

Thursday and Friday are looking fairly similar where mornings are even cooler in the 50s!! Both days are also looking to be sunny and dry with highs around the low 80s. We’ll warm into the mid and upper 80s for the weekend but it still wont feel too bad!

TROPICS: We’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Peter and Rose but both wont affect the United States. We’re keeping an eye on our potential next named storm from this wave off the coast of Africa! This has a high chance of better organizing into a depression in the next 5 days.

