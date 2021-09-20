Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s firearms and safety classes Oct. 9, Nov. 13

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and...
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Women interested in learning more about how to safely handle a firearm can do so Oct. 9 or Nov. 13.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is set to hold its Women’s Firearms and Safety Class on those dates. It’s held at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, located at 15639 Hwy. 1 South.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and...
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021.(CPSO)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and...
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021.(CPSO)

The course is free, however, preregistration is required. Call 318-681-0875 to secure a spot. Those who join the class will learn about the safe handling and firing of handguns, as well as basic self-defense, situational awareness, and personal safety.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and...
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021.(CPSO)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Minden
15-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, leading state troopers on a chase
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
2 juveniles, 1 adult dead after wreck on Milam Street

Latest News

Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ' urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana
Sabine Parish School Board sets date to interview superintendent candidates
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex