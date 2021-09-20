Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s firearms and safety classes Oct. 9, Nov. 13

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Women interested in learning more about how to safely handle a firearm can do so Oct. 9 or Nov. 13.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is set to hold its Women’s Firearms and Safety Class on those dates. It’s held at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy, located at 15639 Hwy. 1 South.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. (CPSO)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. (CPSO)

The course is free, however, preregistration is required. Call 318-681-0875 to secure a spot. Those who join the class will learn about the safe handling and firing of handguns, as well as basic self-defense, situational awareness, and personal safety.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says it had a great turnout for its Women's Firearms and Safety Class held the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. (CPSO)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.