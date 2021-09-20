Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

(Moab City Police Department)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has confirmed that police officers were searching for Brian Laundrie in Mobile after reports he was possibly spotted there.

The WAFF 48 News Digital Team confirmed with a restaurant in Mobile that police officers were asking for security footage after reports that Laundrie was seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The restaurant said that officers came by and said they were going to another restaurant that Laundrie was reportedly seen eating at.

The NBC affiliate station in Mobile also confirmed this.

On Twitter, a user said that Laundrie was seen walking across a road and that someone had given him a ride and dropped him off at a nearby area close to a Wal-Mart.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Minden
15-year-old accused of stealing vehicle, leading state troopers on a chase
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Southwood High School
Southwood High student arrested for allegedly threatening gang-related gun violence at the school
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
2 juveniles, 1 adult dead after wreck on Milam Street

Latest News

“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” he recalled about the experience. “I was...
Man helped form anti-vaccine mandate group, but views change after catching COVID
Family of former Cedar Creek student sues school for allegations of sexual assault, bullying
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about two fatalities during news conference In...
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington D.C. to request ' urgent’ federal assistance for Louisiana