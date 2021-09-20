ArkLaTex church accepting donations for people affected by Hurricane Ida

Prize Fest
Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Shreveport is accepting donations of everything from school supplies to toiletries to canned goods to benefit people impacted by Hurricane Ida.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral is accepting everything from school supplies to toiletries to canned goods.

The donations will benefit people affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We just want to be a blessing. It’s tough to imagine what they’re faced with,” Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon said.

People can drop off donations at the church at 4725 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

Bishop Brandon said church members will go down to drop off the donations the weekend of Sept. 26.

“These citizens will be dealing with this for months. They have a ‘here we go again’ after Hurricane Katrina; and now they’re faced with this.”

Brandon said the church will continue to host donation drives. This one is hosted by Praise Temple and Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corp. , according to Bishop Brandon.

