94-year-old World War II veteran honored with flight aboard historic aircraft

World War II veteran, Lee Solice, 94, gives a "thumbs up" before taking to the skies with Dream...
World War II veteran, Lee Solice, 94, gives a "thumbs up" before taking to the skies with Dream Flights, an organization that honors veterans by taking them on brief trips in historic aircraft. Solice flew with the organization Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lee Solice, a World War II veteran who served more than two decades in the Army, ascended to new heights Monday morning (Sept. 20) thanks to the compassionate mission of a non-profit.

Solice, a Natchitoches Parish native who now lives in Frierson, went on the flight of a lifetime with Dream Flights, an organization that takes veterans on brief trips in a 1943 Boeing Stearman biplane.

“This has to be one of the big events of my life,” Solice said. “It’s an opportunity that many people don’t have and I feel proud of myself.”

Solice’s 20-minute flight departed from the Shreveport Downtown Airport. His wife, members of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, along with representatives from Sports Clips, a Dream Flights sponsor, were present as well.

“He is so jazzed up,” said Ron Delaney, a VFW Post 4588 commander. “He had a smile that went from the back of his head to the other side of the back of his head.”

This summer, Dream Flights provided 680 flights for veterans among six biplanes. An effort called Operation September Freedom, Dream Flights is working almost seven days per week to provide memory-making flights for as many World War II veterans as possible.

“If I could do it again [serve in the military], I probably would,” said Solice.

If you know a veteran, or group of veterans, and would like Dream Flights to honor their service with a flight in a Stearman biplane, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

