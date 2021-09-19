Prize Fest
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito

Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After spending the day searching for Brian Laundrie and coming up empty handed, North Port Police officials have released a statement after remains were found in Wyoming.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and had been living with him in North Port. The pair were documenting their trip and on Aug. 25 the posts stopped. Brian returned to North Port with the van but not with Gabby. He lawyered up and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Then, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing. Searches have been underway in North Port, but so far, no sign of Brian. His vehicle had been recovered, with investigators believing his parents may had driven it back to the house.

They ended their search for the day as reports came in that human remains had been found. Later reports confirmed that the remains matched Gabby but they were unwilling to say 100%. A cause of death could not be determined.

North Port Police released the following statement, “We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

