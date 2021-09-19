Fans jovial over concerts returning post pandemic and hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida added to the stressors of the pandemic which had fans wondering about their Eric Clapton tickets.

“We thought it was going to be canceled we actually did but surprisingly it wasn’t,” said Reggie Motty.

Houma residents, Reggie and Diana Motty say after the weeks they’ve had, they were running on faith it was still a go.

“Finally have something fun, I’ve just been sitting at home doing really nothing and then we just about wore ourselves out trying to clean up after the storm. I’m happy we’re getting to come because we’re kind of hesitating but it’s my birthday present so we’re excited,” said Diana Motty.

For others looking to turn the concert into a weekend getaway realized, however, there were aspects beyond their control.

“We found out Wednesday that our hotel has been canceled only open for first responders and emergency personnel. We understand being from the coast and hurricanes things that happened we totally understand but we’re still going to come to the concert tonight. It’s been too much to not do anything not go anywhere and just be I guess homebodies this is our first big outing too,” said Sherry and Rodney Menear.

Proof of vaccination or negative test were required to enter, and health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says while it’s easy to let your guard down, it’s still very important to remember those COVID mitigation measures, especially after a hurricane and while in large crowds.

“Keep your hands, your bugs, your droplets, your delta variant all of that to yourself. Keep that contained to a mask wash your hands try and enjoy yourself, but really the silver lining is it an opportunity because we all need a moment to breathe. Concerts, sporting events, they’re great opportunities for all of us to mentally take a break, we’re going to be ok,” said Griggs.

Clapton isn’t the only show in town. Counting Crows and Earth Wind and Fire will also be performing at the Saenger Theater this coming week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.