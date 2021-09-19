Airline High School hosts COVID-19 vaccine drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Sept. 18, some people in the ArkLaTex took advantage of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

LSU Health administered first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Airline High School this morning.

Cars were lined up to get their shots, including some kids and parents. Parents at the event said they chose to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their children too.

“For me it’s important because I have three small children at home and I love them more than anything. I love my kids and I want to make sure they’re protected,” said Julie Gutierrez.

“Just being an example as a parent and being able to do the right thing. If this is going to help our environment be better, we have to do what we have to do,” said Ashley Sojourney.

The event ended at 2 p.m. However, if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC recommends you should talk with your doctor.

