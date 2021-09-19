15-year-old charged with stealing and leading State Troopers on a chase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Troopers reported that they attempted to make a traffic stop involving the stolen vehicle from Minden.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Troopers say that the vehicle immediately fled the traffic stop. The chase went through Bossier City streets and parts of Shreveport as well. Troopers then briefly lost sight of the vehicle on Broadmoor Boulevard.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on the 500 blocks of Broadmoor Boulevard. Shortly after finding the vehicle, troopers found the suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was taken to a hospital for small cuts that were obtained by running into the woods.

Following treatment, the juvenile was then booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Illegal possession of stolen items

fleeing from an officer

juvenile escape from custody

