Woman shot in her yard; Police looking for a suspect
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was shot in her front yard.
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Mertis Avenue and McCutcheon Avenue.
SPD says that a suspect shot at the woman from a dark car. The woman was shot in the upper left thigh and taken to a hospital for surgery.
Police are currently investigating the shooting.
KSLA will update this story as it develops.
