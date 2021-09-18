Prize Fest
Woman shot in her yard; Police looking for a suspect

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital and is in life-threatening condition.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was shot in her front yard.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Mertis Avenue and McCutcheon Avenue.

SPD says that a suspect shot at the woman from a dark car. The woman was shot in the upper left thigh and taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

