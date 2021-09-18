Woman shot in her yard; Police looking for a suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition after she was shot in her front yard.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Mertis Avenue and McCutcheon Avenue.

SPD says that a suspect shot at the woman from a dark car. The woman was shot in the upper left thigh and taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.