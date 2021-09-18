Prize Fest
Woman in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting

SPD investigating shooting at intersection of Fredrick Street and Mertis Avenue.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at around 6:22 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The incident occurred at the intersection of the 3300 and 3400 block of Fredrick Street.

Officials say a woman was found near the intersection with a gunshot wound in her left thigh. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in surgery.

The victim claims they do not know who the shooter was.

There is no suspect information at this time, however, police say they believe the vehicle was a dark-colored car. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

