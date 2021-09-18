Prize Fest
Shreveport man found guilty of 2018 murder

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man who shot and killed his estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend in May 2018 was convicted on Friday, Sept. 17.

Rotrick Deon Ivory, 31, was found guilty of killing Michael Smith, 45, on May 8, 2018. The jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of second-degree murder.

The jury determined that Ivory forced his way into his former girlfriend’s apartment while armed with a handgun, pistol-whipped her and shot her boyfriend several times. At least two rounds caused fatal wounds. Ivory fled and evaded arrest for five months before being apprehended in Longview, Texas.

On Oct. 25, Ivory will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

