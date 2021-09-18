Shreveport man found guilty of 2018 murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man who shot and killed his estranged girlfriend’s new boyfriend in May 2018 was convicted on Friday, Sept. 17.

Rotrick Deon Ivory, 31, was found guilty of killing Michael Smith, 45, on May 8, 2018. The jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of second-degree murder.

The jury determined that Ivory forced his way into his former girlfriend’s apartment while armed with a handgun, pistol-whipped her and shot her boyfriend several times. At least two rounds caused fatal wounds. Ivory fled and evaded arrest for five months before being apprehended in Longview, Texas.

On Oct. 25, Ivory will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.