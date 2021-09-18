Man crashes vehicle after being shot while driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers were dispatched to a “shots fired” call on W. Canal Boulevard and Hollywood Avenue on the evening of Friday, Sept. 17.

While responding to the scene, officers were made aware of a crash on W. Canal Boulevard. Upon arrival, the driver told officials he had been shot while driving and crashed his vehicle.

First responders with the fire department arrived shortly after and transported the man to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.