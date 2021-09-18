Isolated weekend showers and storms. Cold front arrives next week!

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! This weekend will feature on and off showers and storms with temperatures hanging out in the 80s. Plus, there’s a cold front on the way just in time for the official start of fall!

This morning temperatures are in the 70s with one or two showers this morning that are short lived. As we go through the afternoon hours, we’ll see temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s with isolated showers and storms becoming a bit more numerous with the help of daytime heating and low pressure hanging by the ArkLaTex. NOt everyone will see rain but those that do will have slightly lower temperatures.

On Sunday: basically a rinse and repeat. The morning begins cloudy with temperatures in the 70s followed by mostly dry morning weather. During the afternoon, showers and storms, still mostly isolated in nature, will pick back up during the warmer parts of the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Monday should not have as much rain, but I still expect a few showers. So, as you head back to work, take the rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and will get up to the upper 80s.

Tuesday is when more rain returns in association with a COLD FRONT! So far the cold front looks to move through Tuesday evening and through Wednesday morning bringing showers and possibly storms with it. Highs on Tuesday will still be on the warm side due to the timing so expect the low 90s but thankfully it’ll be short lived!

Once this cold front on Tuesday moves through, we will have Fall-like weather for several days! This means that from Wednesday through the rest of the week, it will be much cooler and less humid. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the lower to mid 50s! On top of that, the sunshine will be back! So it will be very beautiful over the second half of next week!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Odette has formed! This is off the coast near New England. Odette will be bringing choppy waves to the coast, but will also be moving farther away by this weekend. We are watching a couple other areas of potential development. The first one is off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance it develops. No threat from this one. The other area in the the central Atlantic and has a high chance. Now up to 90%! This should miss the Gulf of Mexico, but may brush up on the east coast. The next name on the list for storms is Peter. Once something forms, and we feel there is a threat, we will be your First Alert.

