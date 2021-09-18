Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund

Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager confronted a homeles man allegedly sleeping in the gym’s back parking lot, according to the assistant manager.(Source: KECI via CNN)
By KECI Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, Mont. (KECI) - A Montana gym manager was fatally shot after an argument with a homeless man about a refund for an unused gym membership, witnesses say.

Matthew Underhill, the assistant manager of Fuel Fitness and Nutrition, says he and his manager, 27-year-old Matthew Hurley, confronted a man described as homeless and sleeping in the fitness center’s back parking lot on Thursday morning.

Underhill says they gave the man a refund for a gym membership he never used, but the man demanded more money.

“We said, ‘Well, we can’t do that.’ He said, ‘Well, fine then, you’re going to die.’ He pulled out a gun and started shooting. He hit Matt, and then, I got out of there. Somehow, I didn’t get hit,” Underhill said.

Hurley was hit by a bullet and died at the scene.

Witnesses say a bystander, reportedly a veteran or retired veteran, heard the shooting, went to his car and retrieved a firearm and shot the suspect. That bystander got shot in the process but survived.

The suspect’s current condition is unknown. He was taken to the hospital after the incident, reportedly in critical condition.

Hurley’s friends and family gathered for a vigil Friday night outside the fitness center. They say Hurley’s 28th birthday was next Friday, and he and his fiancée were planning a wedding for next October.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KECI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
14 students arrested after fights at Southwood High
Southwood High School
Caddo superintendent speaks after 22 students arrested in 2 days for fighting
Two juveniles from Gauthier, Mississippi were arrested Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 after a 19-hour...
Manhunt in Bienville Parish ends in arrests
Three people were shot at close range in the 2200 block of West Algonquin Trail in Shreveport...
3 people shot at close range on W. Algonquin
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman

Latest News

SPD responds to shooting on W. Canal Street.
Man crashes vehicle after being shot while driving
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
2 juveniles dead after wreck on Milam Street; 1 adult in hospital
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend missing, his family tells authorities
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19