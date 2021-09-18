Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwood High School
Caddo superintendent speaks after 22 students arrested in 2 days for fighting
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
2 juveniles dead after wreck on Milam Street; 1 adult in hospital
A woman was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on...
Woman accidentally shot after gun in man’s pocket goes off at McDonald’s
SPD investigating shooting at intersection of Fredrick Street and Mertis Avenue.
Woman in life-threatening condition after drive-by shooting
SPD responds to shooting on W. Canal Street.
Man crashes vehicle after being shot while driving

Latest News

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts
Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at the rally reinstalled the...
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally