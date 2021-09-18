Prize Fest
Anti-vax Alabama picker couple both die from COVID-19

Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.
Tristan Graham died in late August from COVID-19 complications.(gofundme)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville couple who would resell antiques and other interesting items on eBay have both died from COVID-19, according to the couple’s GoFundMe account.

Dusty and Tristan Graham called themselves the Alabama Pickers and had posted videos on their now-deleted YouTube account against the COVID vaccine, saying that they weren’t going to get one. In a more than 90-minute now-deleted video that the 48 digital team went through, it shows the couple making jokes about COVID, once referring to it as ‘the flu’ and once coughing and saying, “excuse me, COVID.”

Both said that they had survived worse and didn’t think the coronavirus was anything to be afraid of. Tristan had bone cancer when she was 15-years-old and went through nine months of chemotherapy. She said she wouldn’t take the vaccine due to a previous negative experience with the chemotherapy drug Adriamycin and was afraid of how she was going to react to the vaccine. Dusty did not give a reason for why he was refusing the vaccine.

Dusty had created the GoFundMe page on August 27th while he was in the ICU battling COVID complications. He made it to help his family with the funeral expenses after Tristan died in her sleep from COVID complications. On September 16th, an update was posted by their daughter that Dusty had also died from the virus. So far, the page has raised more than $24,000.

The couple leaves behind two children, Gabe and Windsor.

