2 juveniles dead after wreck on Milam Street; 1 adult in hospital

Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.
Emergency crews respond to wreck on Milan Street.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a wreck just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The incident occurred on Milam Street near the cross streets of Exposition Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Officials say the wreck involved one vehicle with three passengers.

A teenager was pronounced dead on the scene. A 7-year-old girl and her mother were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother is currently in critical condition and is expected to recover.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

